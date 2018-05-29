Owens Community College Becomes “Pollinator-Friendly”

5/29/18 – 6:51 A.M.

The Owens Community College campus in Findlay is taking steps to increase the local honeybee population. The campus recently became Ohio’s first Bee Campus USA affiliate. Biology professor Robert Connour says the college is working to become more “pollinator-friendly.”

Bees will live in five hives near a community garden. Connour says the bees will help pollinate plants within a few miles of the campus. He adds they want to use the hives as a resource for community learning. Local gardeners might spend a few hours learning about beekeeping for example.

The faculty association at Owens paid for the hives. The Big R store donated protective suits, veils, and gloves.

MORE: The Courier