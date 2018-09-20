Pandora Halts Baseball Diamond Lighting Project

9/20/18 – 7:13 A.M.

Pandora won’t install lights at the baseball diamond in the village park. The Putnam County Sentinel reports village council recently decided against moving forward with the project. Council members cited increasing projections for installation and operation as reasons not to move forward.

Pandora came into possession of lights when the Pandora-Gilboa school district replaced lights at the football field and donated the old lights to the village. However, installation costs kept rising. A quote from County Electric of Ottawa said it would take more than $12,000 to install them.

