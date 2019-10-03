People Get To Meet, Walk Shelter Dogs At Findlay Park

Fletcher, Clyde, Nala and other dogs from the Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County who are longing for their ‘furever’ home got some love during Wags and Walks at Emory Adams Park.

The event was part of Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn’s Move with the Mayor campaign.

“The mayor wants to get people active, at least 30 minutes of activity, and what better way than to walk a shelter dog,” said Natalie with the Humane Society.

People had a chance to take a shelter dog for a walk around the park to see if they make a connection.

“When we started we had a little dog that wouldn’t walk without a staff member but now he’s taking laps with strangers, so it’s pretty cool.”

Natalie says she thinks they found at least one of their dogs a new home thanks to the event.

