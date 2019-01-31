Polar Vortex Continues To Impact The Region

1/31/19 – 5:03 A.M.

An arctic blast continues today. The entire listening area remains under a Wind Chill Warning until this afternoon. We’re still looking at dangerously low wind chills that will make it feel like 35 below zero at times.

The dangerous conditions have led to another day of school cancellations around the area, including Findlay City Schools and the University of Findlay. You can see the full list on our website right now.

As of now, the United State Postal Service plans to resume mail delivery in Findlay today.

Things will start to improve tomorrow, with the high getting up to 14. We’ll have temperatures around 50 by the end of the weekend.