Police Standoff Ends Peacefully In Findlay

The Findlay Police Department took a man into custody after being engaged in a standoff with the individual.

It happened in the 1800 Block of Bishop Lane.

Police said they received a call Tuesday morning about gunshots being heard coming from the residence.

Police responded and tried to get the man to come out but he refused.

Police told the man they obtained a search warrant for discharging a firearm within city limits and needed to enter the house.

The man refused to let them enter and after trying to convince the man to come out for several hours police could be seen entering the house and a few minutes later walking out with the man.

Lt. Morey, in the video below, said the man has a history of mental illness and they will get him the help he needs.