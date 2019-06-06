Program Available To Help Young People Become Self Sufficient

06/06/19 – 11:23 A.M.

The Comprehensive Case Management Employment Program is designed for 14 to 24-year-olds that need help becoming self-sufficient by getting a career coach. Jeri Steinbrook runs the program for Hancock County. She said that there are some restrictions though…

She added that having a career coach can help those in the program get paid work experience, goal planning, child care, and more. Steinbrook said that she is available to walk them through the program…

She added that having a career coach can help those in the program get paid work experience, goal planning, child care, and more.

You can learn more at OhioMeansJobs, by visiting jfs.ohio.gov, or by calling 419-429-8051.