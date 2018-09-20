Putnam County Looking For Jail Inmate Who Went Missing During Medical Furlough

9/20/18 – 5:16 A.M.

An inmate at the Putnam County jail went missing Wednesday while on a medical furlough. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for 24-year-old Donald Shulte. They let him out of the jail with a GPS monitoring device around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. He was going to ride with a parent to a doctor’s appointment in Defiance. Around noon the GPS monitor gave a tampering warning in the area of U.S. 127 and U.S. 24 in Paulding County.

Schulte is white, about 6 feet tall, and weighing around 170 pounds. He has green eyes and blondish-redish hair. He was wearing a maroon long-sleeved dress shirt with gray slacks when he escaped. He has a heart tattoo on his left hand and the number one tattooed on his right hand.

Shulte is currently registered as a non-compliant Tier I sex offender. The Ohio attorney general’s website says that’s the least serious tier of sex offenders.

The sheriff’s office was holding Shulte on a theft charge. The Putnam County grand jury indicted Shulte on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. In 2013, Schulte pleaded guilty to corruption of a minor. In 2016 he was convicted on a charge of failure of a sex offender to confirm a current address.