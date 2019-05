5/17/19 – 6:59 A.M.

A northwest Ohio-based chain of sports bars is planning a new location in Kenton. WKTN radio reports Ralphie’s will open in the former Henry’s location on the city’s north side. A Ralphie’s representative says they’ll start renovations soon and should open by this fall.

The new location will be the eighth Ralphie’s restaurant.

