Red Cross Seeking Blood Donor Ambassadors In Hancock County

The American Red Cross is in need of volunteers to become Blood Donor Ambassadors in Hancock County and throughout the state.

Volunteer Blood Donor Ambassadors need to be courteous, well-organized and enthusiastic to ensure that blood donors have a pleasant and fulfilling experience.

During a blood drive, these volunteers will greet donors, answer questions, provide refreshments, and create a favorable impression that encourages ongoing donor support.

“I cant say enough about the important role these special volunteers play at blood drives,” said Wendy Yarbrough Regional Donor Services Executive for the American Red Cross.

“Their kindness and professionalism encourage visitors to make a long-term commitment to regular blood donations.”

She says each volunteer shift as a Blood Donor Ambassador is another opportunity to be a part of the life-saving mission of the Red Cross.

Learn how you can volunteer and about upcoming blood drives here.