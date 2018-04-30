Report: Marathon Petroleum To Buy San Antonio-Based Refining Company

4/30/18 – 5:02 A.M.

Marathon Petroleum could buy out another refining company today. The Wall Street Journal reports Marathon will buy Andeavor for more than $20 billion. According to the report, Marathon CEO Gary Heminger will run the combined company.

Andeavor is based in San Antonio, Texas. It operates 10 refineries in the western U.S.

The Wall Street Journal says the deal will produce $1 billion in synergies.

