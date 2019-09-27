Section Of East Biglow In Findlay Will Be Reduced For Waterline Installation

(WFIN) – The City of Findlay has a construction project that will affect part of East Bigelow Avenue.

The engineering department reports that East Bigelow will be closed to westbound traffic from Main Street to the CSX railroad tracks. Westbound traffic coming from Crystal Avenue will be able to drive up to the railroad but won’t be able to cross it.

Eastbound traffic in that area will be reduced to one lane.

The closure is due to waterline installation and is expected to last until October 4.