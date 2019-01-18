Semi Crash Near Beaverdam Injures One

1/18/19 – 5:09 A.M.

A semi crash near Beaverdam injured a Michigan truck driver Thursday. The State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened on U.S 30, west of I-75, around 4:30 p.m.

36-year-old Adam Mancuso was driving west when he drove off the right side of the road while going around a curve. The truck overturned into a ditch. Beaverdam-Richland Township Fire and EMS took Mancuso to a Lima-area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash closed one lane of traffic for a little while. The trailer had a load of bricks that crews had to remove from the ditch.