3/1/19 – 4:29 A.M.

Seneca County officials are preparing to deny a permit to a Fostoria landfill. The Seneca County General Health District voted last night to begin the license denial process for the Sunny Farms landfill. Residents have complained about the smell of rotten eggs at the landfill and blame out-of-state construction waste for the problem. More hearings will be scheduled before a final decision is made.