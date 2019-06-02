Several Roads Closed Due To High Water

There are several road closures due to high water. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the following closures:

Ohio 568 from Hancock County 236 to Hancock County 237

Ohio 235 from Ohio 12 to U.S. 224

Ohio 37 from Hancock County 180 to Ohio 15

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports these closures:

Hancock County 7 between Biglick Township 255 and Marion Township 248

Hancock County 7 between Marion Township 248 and Ohio 568

Hancock County 216 between Hancock County 23 and Washington Township 260

Hancock County 180 between Marion Township 201 and Ohio 568

The City of Findlay has closed the following roads: