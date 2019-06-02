Several Roads Closed Due To High Water
There are several road closures due to high water. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the following closures:
- Ohio 568 from Hancock County 236 to Hancock County 237
- Ohio 235 from Ohio 12 to U.S. 224
- Ohio 37 from Hancock County 180 to Ohio 15
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports these closures:
- Hancock County 7 between Biglick Township 255 and Marion Township 248
- Hancock County 7 between Marion Township 248 and Ohio 568
- Hancock County 216 between Hancock County 23 and Washington Township 260
- Hancock County 180 between Marion Township 201 and Ohio 568
The City of Findlay has closed the following roads:
- Amelia Avenue at Fifth Street
- Brookside Drive at Stall Drive
- Hunters Creek Drive at Windermere Drive
- Windermere Drive at Terra Oaks Drive
- Misty Oaks Drive at Country Creek Drive
- East Main Cross Street from Blanchard Avenue to Osborn Avenue
- Eastview Drive and Westview Drive north of Sixth Street
- Central Avenue at Clinton Court
- Carnahan Avenue at Clinton Court
- Hemphill Boulevard at Osborn Avenue
- South Blanchard Street at East Main Cross Street
- South Blanchard Street at East Main Cross Street to East Sandusky Street
- Fishlock Avenue at Kennsington Drive
- Fishlock Avenue near the bridge
- South Blanchard Street at Sixth Street
- Bliss Avenue between Tappan Street and Lima Avenue
- River Road at Broad Avenue
- River Street at Western Avenue
- Liberty Street at Apple Alley
- Hurd Avenue at Findlay Street
- Howard Street at Broad Avenue
- East Main Cross Street at South Blanchard Street
- North Blanchard Street at Clinton Court
- Sixth Street and Blanchard Avenue at Williams Street
- East Main Cross Street at Bright Road to Marcelle Avenue
- East Street from East Main Cross Street to Front Street