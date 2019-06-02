Local News WFIN Top Story 

Several Roads Closed Due To High Water

WFIN

There are several road closures due to high water. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the following closures:

  • Ohio 568 from Hancock County 236 to Hancock County 237
  • Ohio 235 from Ohio 12 to U.S. 224
  • Ohio 37 from Hancock County 180 to Ohio 15

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports these closures:

  • Hancock County 7 between Biglick Township 255 and Marion Township 248
  • Hancock County 7 between Marion Township 248 and Ohio 568
  • Hancock County 216 between Hancock County 23 and Washington Township 260
  • Hancock County 180 between Marion Township 201 and Ohio 568

The City of Findlay has closed the following roads:

  • Amelia Avenue at Fifth Street
  • Brookside Drive at Stall Drive
  • Hunters Creek Drive at Windermere Drive
  • Windermere Drive at Terra Oaks Drive
  • Misty Oaks Drive at Country Creek Drive
  • East Main Cross Street from Blanchard Avenue to Osborn Avenue
  • Eastview Drive and Westview Drive north of Sixth Street
  • Central Avenue at Clinton Court
  • Carnahan Avenue at Clinton Court
  • Hemphill Boulevard at Osborn Avenue
  • South Blanchard Street at East Main Cross Street
  • South Blanchard Street at East Main Cross Street to East Sandusky Street
  • Fishlock Avenue at Kennsington Drive
  • Fishlock Avenue near the bridge
  • South Blanchard Street at Sixth Street
  • Bliss Avenue between Tappan Street and Lima Avenue
  • River Road at Broad Avenue
  • River Street at Western Avenue
  • Liberty Street at Apple Alley
  • Hurd Avenue at Findlay Street
  • Howard Street at Broad Avenue
  • East Main Cross Street at South Blanchard Street
  • North Blanchard Street at Clinton Court
  • Sixth Street and Blanchard Avenue at Williams Street
  • East Main Cross Street at Bright Road to Marcelle Avenue
  • East Street from East Main Cross Street to Front Street