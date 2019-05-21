Smoke Damages Arlington Fire Truck

5/21/19 – 6:40 A.M.

An apparent electrical short caused smoke damage to the cab of an Arlington fire truck. The incident happened on Saturday. A firefighter stopped by the station and found the cab of the truck and the building filled with smoke.

Councilman Nick Clevidence is the firefighter who discovered the issue.

Arlington is getting estimates to repair the damage to the truck. In the meantime, they are leasing a fire vehicle.

