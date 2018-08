8/31/18 – 6:59 A.M.

The Fostoria Planning Commission has approved plans for a spec building on the edge of the city. The Review-Times reports Ohio Logistics plans to build a 200,000-square-foot building at the intersection of State Route 12 and Weaver Road.

Mayor Eric Keckler says “everything has been studied very carefully and we see no issues at this point.”

MORE: Review-Times