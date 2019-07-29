Special Event Coming Up For Children Experiencing Grief

07/29/19 – 6:29 P.M.

Bridge Home Health and Hospice is working with Challenged Champions Equestrian Center to help kids process grief. Bereavement Coordinator Kristi Beall said the kids will get to work with horses.

She added that there will be other programs during the day to help the kids process grief.

The event will be at Challenged Champion Equestrian Center from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on August 9.

Registration for the event is due by Thursday and can be made by emailing bridge@bvhealthsystem.org or by calling 419-423-5351.