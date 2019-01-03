State Fire Investigators Looking For Tips In Hancock County Fire Case

01/03/18 – 6:29 P.M.

The State Fire Marshals Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is asking for your help to solvea burglary and fire that happened in November. The incidents happened at 8249 Hancock County Road 140. The burglary was reported on November 4 and the suspects stole a handgun, a television, and some electronics. The fire happened on November 6 and the residence was a total loss.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering an award of up to $5,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved. The Crimestoppers of Findlay/Hancock County is offering up to $1,000.

Anyone with information is urged to call the State Fire Marshals tip line at 800-589-2728, Det. Fred Smith at 419-424-7261, or the Crime Stoppers of Findlay/Hancock County at 419-425-8477.