Suicides Way Up In Ohio, Officials Pledge To Do More

The Ohio Department of Health says the number of suicides in the state increased by 45 percent from 2007 to 2018 and by more than half for young people.

Governor Mike DeWine responded to the new report by saying his RecoveryOhio initiative seeks to address mental illness and issues leading to suicide.

The report revealed that the number of suicides for those age 10 to 24 increased 56 percent from 2007 to 2018.

In Ohio, five people die by suicide every day, and one youth dies by suicide every 33 hours.

The suicide rate is highest among those age 45 to 64.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number is 800-273-8255.