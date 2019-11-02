Time Change Has ODOT Urging Drivers And Pedestrians To Be Extra Alert

As we turn our clocks back an hour this weekend safety officials are urging drivers to be extra alert for pedestrians.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says October, November and December are the deadliest months for people walking in Ohio and account for 34 percent of annual pedestrian deaths.

From 2009-2018, 1,134 pedestrians were killed on Ohio roadways, with more than 70 percent of those deaths happening at dawn, dusk or after dark.

With the time change it will now be getting darker even earlier, reducing visibility and making it more important than ever for drivers to watch out for pedestrians during their evening commute, especially in neighborhoods and around schools.

“With the time-change impacting visibility for all road users, we are asking drivers to slow down and pay extra attention for people walking and biking,” said Cait Harley, ODOT’s Safe Routes to School and Active Transportation Manager.

ODOT is offering the following safety tips:

For motorists-

Slow down: During the early morning and evening hours, more time is needed to see pedestrians. Increase the recommended safe distances. The more space, the more time there is to react. Slow down during rain and fog too.

Always stop: for pedestrians crossing the street. Do not pass vehicles stopped at crosswalks.

Be extra cautious: Decreased visibility calls for more vigilant driving. Watch for bicyclists and pedestrians in neighborhoods and along school bus routes, at intersections and when backing out of driveways.

Be seen: Turn on headlights to be more visible during early morning and evening hours.

Eliminate distractions: Put away the phone and change the time on vehicle clocks before starting to drive.

Beware of glare: Clean windshields inside and out. Dirty windshields can magnify glare. Do not use high beams when other cars or pedestrians are around.

For pedestrians-

See and been seen: Reflective clothing and lights can increase visibility. Use bike lights outside of daylight hours and in the rain.

Cross consciously: Cross at intersections or in marked crosswalks.

Walk left: Walk in the opposite direction of traffic.

Ride right: Ride in the direction of traffic. Follow traffic signs and lights.

Be aware: Avoid distractions and make eye contact with drivers when crossing streets.