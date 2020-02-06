Trump Praises Ohio Lawmakers For Support Through Impeachment

President Trump is praising a pair of Ohio lawmakers for supporting him through the impeachment trial.

Speaking on Thursday, Trump said that U.S. Representative Jim Jordan is in great shape and was a star athlete back in his day.

The Republican from Troy is a former wrestler who coached at Ohio State.

Trump also had nice things to say to U.S. Representative Michael Turner of Dayton, calling him “fantastic” and comparing him to the fictional TV defense lawyer Perry Mason.