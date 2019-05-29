Two Indicted For Alleged Drug Sales In Findlay

5/29/19 – 5:11 A.M.

Two people are facing drug charges in Hancock County following the recent release of secret indictments in separate cases. 27-year-old Shawna Hall of Findlay faces two counts of trafficking heroin and two counts of trafficking in cocaine. She allegedly sold the drugs last July in Findlay.

30-year-old Jessica Beck of Oregon, Ohio faces two counts of trafficking in cocaine and two counts of permitting drug abuse. She allegedly sold cocaine last June in Findlay. Investigators say she also allowed someone to use her car to sell cocaine.

MORE: Details on the cases.