Two Injured In Trenton Avenue Crash

12/4/18 – 5:02 A.M.

A two-car crash injured a pair of teenagers in Findlay Monday afternoon. The Findlay Police Department says the crash happened in the 700 block of West Trenton Avenue around 5:45 p.m.

17-year-old Alexis Bear of Findlay was trying to turn left into the Wendy’s parking lot when she collided with a westbound SUV driven by 16-year-old Cayla Collingwood of McComb. Hanco Ambulance took both drivers to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Officers cited Bear for failure to yield on a left turn.