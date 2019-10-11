Two Juveniles Held In Connection With Woman’s Death At Ohio Park

(ONN) – Two juveniles, ages 15 and 16, are being held at a detention center in Lancaster, charged with reckless homicide for the death of a woman in September at Hocking Hills State Park in southeast Ohio.

According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, they were able to interview these two juveniles and they say investigators were able to obtain a confession related to this incident.

September 2nd was the day Victoria Schafer died. The 44-year old was on the stairs near Old Man’s Cave at Hocking Hills State Park when a section of a tree fell on top of her.

Investigators say there is evidence suggesting the incident was not a natural occurrence.