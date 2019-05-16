U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown Says Trade War Is Going Too Far

05/16/19 – 7:15 P.M.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown joined us on WFIN to talk about tariffs and U.S. Trade. He said that he agreed with President Trump’s use of tariffs at first.

He added that he thinks it’s gone too far though.

Brown said that the U.S. should target China and not apply tariffs to our allies as well. He said that this will lead to more hardships for farmers and the economy if it continues.

Despite this, he said that he still holds hope that they will see success and find policies that help American workers.