UF Holding Martin Luther King Jr. Celebrations This Week

1/22/19 – 5:16 A.M.

The University of Findlay is holding Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations this week. The events include a Wednesday presentation by two current students and a recent graduate. They’ll talk about their experiences in diverse leadership positions at noon on Wednesday in the Winebrenner Theological Seminary.

The university is also holding a toiletry drive this week. You can drop off items like shampoo, soap, conditioner, and toothpaste at several locations including the Alumni Memorial Union. The Buford Center for Diversity and Service is accepting monetary donations as well.

Volunteers are distributing the items as well as 10,000 pounds of food at a mobile food pantry Saturday morning.