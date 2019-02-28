United Way Of Hancock County President And CEO Retired Effective Yesterday

02/28/19 – 10:35 A.M.

The United Way of Hancock County president and CEO has stepped down from the position for retirement. John Urbanski announced his retirement effective yesterday. Urbanski said, “I have thoroughly enjoyed working with our funded partners, programs, and initiatives, as well as the United Way staff and the hundreds of volunteers devoted to the mission and impact of the United Way of Hancock County”.

The Board of Directors will be seeking a replacement over the next several months. In the meantime, CEO8 Consulting, LLC, led by Chris Ostrander will serve as executive leadership throughout the transition.