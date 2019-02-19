University Of Findlay Mourning Death Of Pharmacy Professor

2/19/19 – 5:23 A.M.

The University of Findlay is mourning the loss of a professor. Bradley Shinn passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday. Dr. Shinn was a Professor of Pharmacy Practice at the University. He had been a part of the College of Pharmacy since it started 12 years ago.

In a statement, the University said, “Dr. Shinn was committed to inspiring pharmacy students to believe that they can truly make a difference in medication outcomes and the lives of their patients.”