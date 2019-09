(WFIN) – A student at the University of Findlay took advantage of a program to bring her horse to the equestrian program with her.

Brooke Griswold said that having her horse Guinness around helps with training.

Of course, Brooke said having her horse around offers some emotional support as well.

She said that Guinness had a 12-hour ride to get to UF and that he isn’t the only horse students have brought from home.