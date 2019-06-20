University Of Findlay “Suspicious Device” Turns Out To Be Construction Material

06/20/19 – 5:02 A.M.

A “suspicious device” spotted at the University of Findlay last night gave people a bit of scare but turned out to be a piece of construction material. The yellow item was spotted around 6:30 p.m. by a UF police officer. It appeared to be attached to a natural gas line leading to the Student Life Building.

The Student Life Building and other buildings nearby were evacuated as the Findlay Fire Department and the Lima-Allen County Regional Bomb Squad were contacted. At about 10:15 p.m., Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn Confirmed that it was a piece of construction and that its source is unknown. She said that the matter would be investigated.