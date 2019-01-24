University Of Findlay Telehealth Center offers Help For Patients While Educating Pharmacy Students

01/24/19 – 6:05 P.M.

The University of Findlay offers a program that helps people who need extra care in medication therapy management and chronic care management. The Telehealth Center pairs pharmacy students with patients for the best learning and health outcomes. Patients get help from supervised pharmacy students who use video conferencing, telephone, and online interactions to help. The program primarily helps people that have travel limitations and live in rural areas

You can learn more about the program at teleheathcenter.findlay.edu.