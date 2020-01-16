Volunteers Needed To Help With Wreath Retirement

Volunteers are needed to pick up wreaths that were placed at veterans’ graves at Findlay’s Maple Grove Cemetery in December for Wreaths Across America Day.

The wreath retirement process will begin Saturday morning at approximately 10 o’clock.

Volunteers are asked to pick up only those wreaths that were placed in December, leaving any other wreaths or decorations in place.

People volunteering should bring a stick, pole, rake or something equivalent to support carrying multiple wreaths.

Volunteers are reminded to dress for the weather and wear gloves and waterproof footwear.

December 14th, 2019 was National Wreaths Across America Day and dozens of people came out to Maple Grove Cemetery to lay wreaths at the graves of local veterans.

More than 1,100 wreaths were placed during the event.

The mission statement of Wreaths Across America is Remember, Honor, Teach.

Remember all fallen U.S. veterans, Honor those who serve our country and Teach future generations about the sacrifices made to preserve our freedoms.