Welcome Events Underway For New UF Students

8/16/18 – 11:51 A.M.

The new school year is nearly under way at the University of Findlay. Today is move-in day on campus, and the next few days include orientations and community-building activities. Friday will see incoming freshman students walk through the Griffin Memorial Arch. Saturday includes service projects throughout Findlay and Hancock County.

Students will also take part in sessions on Sunday about making good decisions while living away from home.

The weekend of activities wraps up with an all-campus picnic Sunday afternoon before classes begin on Monday.