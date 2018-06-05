Western Meadows Drainage Project Meeting Postponed After Residents Suggest Ammendments

06/05/18 – 6:58 P.M.

The Hancock County Commissioners held a public meeting for residents to give testimony on the Western Meadows subdivision drainage project. County Commissioner Brian Robertson explained that they wanted to put the meeting on hold to give residents a chance to amend the project.

The proposed amendment will take the project towards a larger outlet by Sandusky Street. The commissioners along with county engineer Chris Long agreed that it was a feasible idea.

Some residents were upset with the current project that would create an outlet tile towards State Route 12. They said that this would put more strain on their properties while easing the burden on the subdivision.