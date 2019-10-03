WFIN Hosts Council At Large Forum

(WFIN) – The 4 candidates eyeing the 3 at large seats on Findlay City Council met for a political forum Wednesday night on WFIN.

Abby Hefflinger joined incumbents Grant Russel, Tom Shindledeker and Jeff Wobser on stage to discuss a variety of topics including flood mitigation and the controversial Blanchard Street Project.

We have the full forum available below, thanks to UFTV.

You can also catch the forum between Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn and challenger Chad Benschoter next Wednesday.

Polls open November 5 for both Council at Large and the Mayoral seats.