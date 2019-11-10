Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Findlay And Hancock County
Sunday’s 50-degree weather will be a distant memory on Monday as snow and much colder temperatures settle in.
In fact, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that includes Findlay and Hancock County.
The advisory goes from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday.
Forecasters say we could get 1 to 3 inches of snow during the day and possibly another inch Monday night.
The high on Monday will be around 35.
And then it gets really cold after that, with a high of only 25 expected on Tuesday and down to 9 Tuesday night.