Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Findlay And Hancock County

Sunday’s 50-degree weather will be a distant memory on Monday as snow and much colder temperatures settle in.

In fact, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that includes Findlay and Hancock County.

The advisory goes from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday.

Forecasters say we could get 1 to 3 inches of snow during the day and possibly another inch Monday night.

The high on Monday will be around 35.

And then it gets really cold after that, with a high of only 25 expected on Tuesday and down to 9 Tuesday night.