Sergio Mata
YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 29, 2020) Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Sergio Mata, from Bowling Green, Ohio, and Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Jessica Yurcak, from Riverside, California (left), measure a wind sensor on the mast of the Navys forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76).
Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.
(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Bechard)