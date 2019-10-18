Community Events for Friday, October 18

Rotary International District 6600 is accepting applications for its Short-Term Exchange Program, a summer learning program allowing students to spend the summer learning overseas. Call for application info or visit www.YEHub.net/OER-stapp

(419-618-4317)

Trick-or-Treat on Horseback this Tomorrow & Sunday and next Saturday & Sunday, October 26-27, Noon-5pm at Project HOPE (TR215), Findlay. No experience necessary, guided horseback rides with activities and treats for children & adults of all ages. $10/Person, proceeds benefit their equine-based therapy and counseling program for those with emotional and behavioral challenges.

(No contact number)

HOPE for PTSD Resource Fair Tomorrow, 4-7pm at the New Life Assembly of God (Norcrest St). Free, open to all. Sponsored by the Hancock Co. Veterans Service Office, along with the Red Cross and local mental health organizations.

(419-424-7036)

Chicken & Pork Chop BBQ on Friday, October 25 (the evening of the final home football game), 4:30-6pm at the Arlington Volunteer Fire Department. Drive-thru dinners are $9 (chicken) or $10 (pork chops). Get tickets in advance by Sunday from any firefighter.

(419-722-8176)

Taco & Tamale Dinner on Sunday, Noon at Gilboa United Methodist Church. Free, donations accepted to benefit local mission work. Carry-out available.

(No contact number)

Instrumental Concert on Sunday, 2:30pm at Yoder Recital Hall at Bluffton University. Free, offering taken to benefit the music scholarship fund.

(No contact number)

Blood Donation Drives on Monday, Noon-6pm at St. Nicholas in Miller City, Wednesday, 10am-4pm at Continental High School and Friday, October 25, Noon-6pm at Glandorf Elementary School. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drives on Tuesday, October 22, 3-8pm at Liberty-Benton Middle School, Thursday, October 24, 1-6pm at Arcadia United Methodist Church and Friday, October 25, Noon-6pm at the Findlay Knights of Columbus (W Main Cross St). Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Fall Family Day on Saturday, October 26 at the Hancock County Fairgrounds. Trunk-or-Treat from 1:30-3:30, games, crafts, costume contest, more. Trick-or-Trot 5K Costume Run at 4pm. Free admission.

(419-422-3851)

10th annual Northwest Poker Run 5K Run/Walk on Sunday, October 27 at the Car-E-It, Ottawa. Registration at 1pm, race begins at 2pm. Proceeds benefit the NW Ohio Arctic Wolves Sled Hockey team. For details, call Northwest Physical Therapy.

(419-523-9003)

Fall Choral Concert featuring the Bluffton University Chorale and Camerata Singers on Sunday, October 27, 2:30pm at Yoder Recital Hall on the BU campus. Free, offering taken for music scholarships.

(No contact number)

Blood Donation Drives on Monday, October 28, Noon-6pm at Kalida High School and Wednesday, October 30, 7am-1pm at Ottoville High School. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drives on Wednesday, October 30, 6am-6pm at Blanchard Valley Hospital and Thursday, October 31, 12:30-5:30pm at First Presbyterian Church (S Main St). Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Soup for Two Fundraiser on Friday, November 1, 11am-1pm at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church (W Sandusky St). $7 for single soup selection, $10 for two (dine-in or carry-out) – with your donation a second meal will be donated to the Salvation Army for those in need.

(419-422-8238)

Election Day Soup & Sandwich Supper on Tuesday, November 5, 4-7pm at Enon Valley Presbyterian Church (US224E). Donations accepted to benefit the building maintenance fund.

(No contact number)

Fall Bazaar on Saturday, November 9, 9am-2:30pm at Arcadia United Methodist Church. Crafts, quilt drawing, door prizes, bake sale, cookie walk, homemade food, more. Proceeds support local and area charities.

(No contact number)

Steak Supper on Saturday, November 9, 5-7pm at Gilboa United Methodist Church. Donations to benefit the Gilboa UMC Trustee Committee. Carry-out available.

(No contact number)