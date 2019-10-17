Local Principals Talk About How Programming Keeps Bullying Down

October is Bullying Prevention Month and we talked to two local principals on how they handle bullying.

Chamberlin Hill’s Lyndsey Stephenson said that they have seen a decrease in bullying thanks to the Leader in Me program.

Glenwood Middle School’s Krista Miller echoed that adding the habits help to teach kids to get along and work together.

Miller said that you don’t have to be a Leader in Me school to implement the Seven Habits of Highly Effective People.

Both teachers agreed that bullying should be addressed daily to help protect children and provide a safe environment.