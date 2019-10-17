Family Confirms Identity Of Body As Missing Man

The body found by the railroad tracks outside of Arcadia has been identified as Dallas Critchett by a family-run Facebook account created to find the missing man.

A post on the account said that they had identified the 38-year-old that had been missing since July.

Critchett went missing on July 19 near Arcadia. His body was found by a railroad worker on October 9.

The Sheriff’s Office had not yet received confirmation of the identity by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office when we called Thursday afternoon.