New Law Goes Into Effect Raising Tobacco-Buying Age In Ohio

A new Ohio law went into effect on Thursday raising the minimum age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21.

Ohio is one of 18 states that have raised the minimum age for buying cigarettes, cigars, electronic cigarettes and other tobacco products.

The ‘Tobacco 21’ law signed in July by Governor Mike DeWine also applies to rolling papers, filters and other smoking and vaping accessories.

Violations could lead to penalties for both the seller and buyer.

State officials say it also will become illegal to give such products to someone under 21.

The governor and other supporters of the change say the new law is intended to help prevent children from becoming smokers.

National statistics have shown Ohio has one of the highest rates of adult smokers, at just over 21 percent.