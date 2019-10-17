Local Veterans Advocate To Participate In Ceremony At Arlington National Cemetery On Veterans Day

The director of the Hancock County Veterans Service Office, Nichole Coleman, will be joining President Trump in honoring our veterans in November.

Coleman will be representing the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers at the ceremony honoring our country’s veterans at Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day.

Last year around Veterans Day, Coleman attended a ceremony honoring veterans at the White House.

“President Trump came and spoke with us and it was a huge honor to be there and really feel like it was being recognized what we’re doing to make sure veterans are getting taken care of in our country.”

Coleman has been the director of the Hancock County Veterans Service Office since December 2011.

She’s been vice president of the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers since June of 2018.

Coleman served as a security specialist in the Air Force for three years and then in public relations for four years.

She’s a Desert Storm veteran and also served in Bosnia.