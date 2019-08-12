Community Events for Monday, August 12

The Children’s Mentoring Connection of Hancock County is seeking volunteers for their school-based mentoring program for the upcoming school year at Cory-Rawson, Bigelow Hill, Jacobs Primary, Glenwood & Donnell Middle Schools. Call for info or visit: www.CMCHancock.org

(419-424-9752)

Antique Appraisals Today, 6-8pm at the Putnam County District Library Pandora-Riley location. Call for info, item restrictions and to register.

(419-384-3232)

Resume-Writing Workshop Tomorrow, 9am at the Putnam County District Library Ottawa location. Call to register.

(419-523-3747)

Lunch in the Park on Thursday, 11am-1pm at the Ottawa Senior Citizens Center. Menu includes burgers, brats, hot dogs and more with desserts. Eat-in, dine in the park or carry-out.

(419-523-5593)

Gospel Sing on Saturday, 1pm at the Riverside Park Waterfall Pavilion. Featured performers to include One Voice, The Seekers, Jericho Road, HeartSong and more. Bring your own lawn chair and a non-perishable food item to be donated to City Mission.

(419-934-5456)

Night Jazz in concert on Saturday, August 24, 7-10pm at 50 North (E Melrose Ave). Food, prizes, more. Free, donations accepted to benefit Flag City Honor Flight.

(No contact number)

57th annual McComb Rotary Doc Arbogast Memorial Open on Sunday, August 25 at Hillcrest Golf Club. 4-person scramble format, $75/person. Cost includes a light lunch and dinner. Proceeds benefit the McComb Rotary scholarship fund, child literacy programs and other projects. Call for registration info.

(419-341-1774)

Learn Microsoft Word and Google Docs on Wednesday, August 28, 3:30pm at the Putnam County District Library Ottawa location. Registration recommended.

(419-523-3747)

Community Gospel Sing with Dino & Cheryl Kartsonakis on Monday, September 16, 7pm at the Van Buren HS auditorium. Anyone age 12+ are invited to join the community choir for this event. Call for rehearsal info.

(419-299-3911)