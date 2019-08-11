Water Boil Advisory Issued For Some Findlay Residents

The City of Findlay Water Distribution Department on Sunday issued a Water Boil Advisory for some residents.

The city says the following addresses are affected; on East Street, 711, 715, 720, 722 and 723.

On East Lima Street, 232 and 312.

And also 201 and 231 East Lincoln Street.

The advisory was issued due to repair work on a water main on East Street.

People in the affected areas are being advised to boil any water used for drinking, cooking and oral hygiene.

The water department is collecting samples to assure the water is free from contamination and will inform residents when the alert is lifted.