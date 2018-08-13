Community Events for Monday, August 13

Pasta Dinner to benefit Christian Clearing House Tomorrow, 4:30-7pm at First Presbyterian Church (S Main St). $9/Adults, $5/Under Age 10. Dine-in or carry-out.

(419-422-2222)

Blood Donor Drives on Wednesday, Noon-6pm at the Findlay Family Moose Center (W Main Cross St) and 1-7pm at Mt. Blanchard United Methodist Church. Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Lunch in the Park on Thursday, 11am-1pm at the Ottawa Senior Citizens Center. Eat inside or outdoors at Waterworks Park. Carry-out available (call ahead).

(419-523-5593)

3rd annual Running With The Law Sprint Triathlon & 5K Race on Saturday, 8:30am at Four Seasons Park, Kalida. Proceeds benefit the Putnam County Sheriff Auxiliary school & community programs. For info: www.Facebook.com/PutnamCountyFundraisingEvents

(No contact number)

Mt. Blanchard Heritage Days Festival on Saturday, 10am-4pm. Events/activities include a vintage car show, woodcarving and sidewalk chalk art artists, chicken & pork chop BBQ, crafts, petting zoo, games, prizes, kids’ carnival, historical tours and wagon rides, more.

(419-306-3073)

Back-To-School Carnival on Saturday, 1:30-3:30pm at Camp Fire Northwest Ohio (W Hardin St). Food, games, bounce house, more. Free.

(419-422-5415)

Wyandot County Memorial Hospital Guild will meet on Monday, August 27, 1:30pm at the hospital conference room. Anyone interested in assisting with the Guild’s activities at the county fair are welcome.

(904-305-3600)

Chicken BBQ on Sunday, September 9, Noon-2pm at Houcktown United Methodist Church. Cost $7 in advance, call for tickets. Dine-in or carry-out.

(419-889-5180)

Hancock County Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on Saturday, September 22, 9am at the University of Findlay Koehler Center. Games, entertainment, crafts, music, kids’ zone, food, more. For info and to register: www.alz.org/nwohio/walk

(800-272-3900)

Designer Purse Bingo on Saturday, October 27 at the Findlay Elks at Northridge. Pre-party at 5pm, Bingo at 7pm. Cost $40, including appetizers, door prizes, more. Proceeds to benefit the Elks Building Fund. For info: www.FindlayElks.org

(No contact number)