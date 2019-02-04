Community Events for Monday, February 4

Valentine Tea on Saturday, 12:30pm at the Grammes-Brown House, Tiffin. Entertainment will be ‘Love is in the Air: Songs of Love’ by Mimi Lange Johnston. $20/person, reservations required.

(419-448-8312)

Dinner Gospel Concert on Sunday at the Iron Skillet Restaurant, North Baltimore. Dinner at 5pm, music at 6pm featuring the 441 Quartet and Gary Herren. Presented by Truck Stop Ministries.

(419-704-0242 or 419-934-5456)

“Symphony Storytime” for children on Monday, February 11, 10:30am at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library featuring members of the Lima Symphony Orchestra. For info: www.FindlayLibrary.org

(419-422-1712)

Teen Game Night on Wednesday, February 20, 6:30pm at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library. Come enjoy a large variety of card and board games. For info: www.FindlayLibrary.org

(419-422-1712)

The Fostoria High School Music Department’s production of “The Little Mermaid” will be staged Friday & Saturday, March 22-23, 8pm and Sunday, March 24, 3pm. Call for tickets.

(419-436-4110)

Fairy Tale Tea Party (for age 5 & Up with adult caregiver) on Saturday, February 23, 10:30am at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library featuring a special performance by cast members of Youtheatre’s “Honk, Jr.” For info: www.FindlayLibrary.org

(419-422-1712)