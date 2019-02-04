Two Apply To Finish Mihalik’s Mayoral Term

2/4/19 – 5:12 A.M.

Two people have applied to finish the remainder of former Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik’s term. Christina Muryn and Holly Frische both submitted applications to the Hancock County GOP before Friday’s deadline. Since Mihalik is a Republican, the Hancock County GOP gets to pick her replacement to finish the rest of her term.

That doesn’t mean that Frische and Muryn will be the only candidates in this year’s mayoral election. The filing deadline for all candidates is Wednesday. Muryn and Frische have both filed their paperwork already.

Muryn is the director of business and physician development for the Pain Management Group in Findlay. She has run for the city’s sixth ward seat and a Republican State Central Committee seat in the past but has not won an elected position. Frische is currently the councilwoman for the city’s 1st Ward. She’s been serving in that role since 2013.

