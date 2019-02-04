Suspect Sought After Body Parts Were Found Along I-75 Last Year

2/4/19 – 5:22 A.M.

The U.S. Marshals Service in Detroit is looking for a suspect wanted for the murder of a man whose remains were found along I-75 in Hancock and Wood counties last October. Media partner WTOL-11 says investigators are asking the public for any information on where 39-year-old Tamera Renee Williams is. Authorities believe she left Michigan in mid-October. No one has seen her since.

Williams faces homicide, disinterring a dead body, and tampering with evidence charges in the death of 39-year-old David Carter of Melvindale Michigan. An ODOT worker found his remains in a sleeping bag along I-75 in October.

Anyone with information can call the U.S. Marshals 24-hour tip line at 313-234-5600.