Community Events for Monday, July 15

Lunch in the Park on Thursday, 11am-1pm at the Ottawa Senior Citizens Center. Menu includes BBQ chicken, brats, more. Carry-out available.

(419-523-5593)

Rawson Proud Town Festival on Saturday, 2-9pm at the village park. Fireman games, craft & vendor show, food, games, prizes, community parade (6pm), music, kids’ activities, more. Free.

(No contact number)

Ice Cream Social on Saturday, 4-6pm at Enon Valley Presbyterian Church (US224E). Homemade ice cream, food, baked goods, more. Donations accepted.

(419-387-7144)

Ice Cream Social on Friday, July 26, 4:30-6:30pm at Arcadia United Methodist Church (CR216). Homemade food, ice cream, more. Proceeds benefit City Mission and Arcadia community projects.

(419-894-6030 or 419-348-7852)

57th annual McComb Rotary Doc Arbogast Memorial Open on Sunday, August 25 at Hillcrest Golf Club. 4-person scramble format, $75/person. Cost includes a light lunch and dinner. Proceeds benefit the McComb Rotary scholarship fund, child literacy programs and other projects. Call for registration info.

(419-341-1774)