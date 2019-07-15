Person Of Interest Arrested In Connection To Mount Blanchard Man’s Suspicious Death

07/15/19 – 9:55 A.M.

The woman wanted in connection to a Mt. Blanchard man’s suspicious death on July 4 was arrested Friday. Authorities arrested 29-year-old Ashlie Velasquez after getting a warrant to search the apartment they thought she was in at Redwood Apartments in Findlay. She was charged with tampering with evidence and placed in the Hancock County Jail.

Velasquez is a “person of interest” in the death of 22-year-old Boe Bushong. Sheriff Michael Heldman refused to comment on what evidence Velasquez allegedly tampered with. He also did not discuss Bushong’s cause of death.